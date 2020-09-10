Flights with Kazakhstan to be resumed: when and who can fly

Flights with Kazakhstan will be resumed from September 17. The State Civil Aviation Agency informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the state agency, the flights will be operated twice a week.

Five checkpoints have also been opened on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border.

But, according to the previously approved algorithm, those citizens of Kyrgyzstan who have parents living in the neighboring state, or a spouse who is citizen of Kazakhstan, can enter the Republic of Kazakhstan; it is also allowed to come to the funeral and for treatment. However, when crossing the border, you need to show a medical card and a referral to the clinic in Kazakhstan.

If necessary, border guards can call the indicated hospital to confirm whether the person was actually invited for examination or other medical procedures.

The State Border Service and the State Civil Aviation Agency note that the algorithm could be changed and the restrictions could be lifted. It depends on the agreements reached.

Flights were suspended in March due to coronavirus pandemic.