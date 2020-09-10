President of Kyrgyzstan gets acquainted with work of manufacturer of syringes

Today, as part of a working trip to Osh region, the President of Kyrgyzstan got acquainted with the activities of Medimpex company, which produces medical products. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.
According to General Director Kanatbek Kadyrov, the enterprise is the only domestic manufacturer of disposable medical syringes in the country. The company manufactures three-piece injection and insulin syringes. At least 200,000 of them are produced for one shift. The production base consists of modern and unique equipment, for example, there is the only sterilization apparatus in the country. This year the company plans to start shipping its products abroad.