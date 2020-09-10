President of Kyrgyzstan gets acquainted with work of manufacturer of syringes

Today, as part of a working trip to Osh region, the President of Kyrgyzstan got acquainted with the activities of Medimpex company, which produces medical products. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

According to General Director Kanatbek Kadyrov, the enterprise is the only domestic manufacturer of disposable medical syringes in the country. The company manufactures three-piece injection and insulin syringes. At least 200,000 of them are produced for one shift. The production base consists of modern and unique equipment, for example, there is the only sterilization apparatus in the country. This year the company plans to start shipping its products abroad.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted that the coronavirus pandemic has shown the need to reform the healthcare system and build up the capacity of the domestic medical industry. The head of state called on financial institutions to pay priority attention to such enterprises at the local level. He recommended the Ministry of Health to study in detail the issue of possibility of organizing procurement of Medimpex products for providing medical institutions in the country within the framework of supporting the domestic manufacturer.