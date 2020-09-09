Two people try to get into Kazakhstan across Ashpara river

A Kyrgyz woman and a Kazakhstani tried to get into the neighboring republic across Ashpara river. The Public Relations and Media Department of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Drawing duty near Rovnoe village in Panfilov district of Chui region, border guards detained a 33-year-old citizen of Kazakhstan K.A. and a 30-year-old Kyrgyz woman who illegally tried to cross the border.

After drawing up the relevant documents, the detainees were handed over to employees of the territorial division of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic for further investigation.