Passenger of a car got into a traffic accident twice in Bishkek. Eyewitnesses reported.

The driver of BMW car, in which the woman was traveling, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree. He died at the scene from injuries.

The passenger in serious condition was taken by an ambulance, which also got into a traffic accident at the intersection of Akhunbaev and Yunusaliev Streets.

The department of the Patrol Police Service promised to provide details later.