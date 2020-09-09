11:29
President of Kyrgyzstan to personally check roads in Osh region

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov will visit Osh region on September 9-10 with a working trip. Press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov will get acquainted with construction of educational and medical facilities, internal roads in the region, as well as with the activities of agricultural and industrial enterprises in Osh city and Kara-Suu district.

The president will check digitalization of the judicial system, local government bodies and implementation of infrastructure projects amid the coronavirus pandemic.
