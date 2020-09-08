Ban on entry into Russia for Kyrgyzstanis may be lifted in near future

Ban on entry into Russia for citizens of Kyrgyzstan may be lifted in the near future. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Kubatbek Boronov, announced at a briefing.

«Restrictions for Kyrgyz citizens, I think, will be lifted in the near future, including for students studying at Russian universities,» he said.

According to the head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, 20 flights have been operated between the two states in the first week of September. Kyrgyzstan allowed entry for citizens of 32 countries of the world on August 21.

Recall, Kyrgyzstanis who have Russian relatives (spouses, children, parents) who need treatment there, persons with a residence permit and citizens leaving to care for close relatives, as well as athletes can enter the Russian Federation.