A young man died in a traffic accident in Kochkor district. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reports.

On September 7, Volkswagen Polo driver lost control of the vehicle and the car turned over on the 175th kilometer of Bishkek — Naryn — Torugart highway (at Kuvaky pass).

As a result, the man born in 1995 died.

Rescuers pulled the body out of the car and handed it over to police officers.