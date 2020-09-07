18:20
President, PM of Kyrgyzstan discuss preparation for winter, upcoming elections

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov held an online meeting with the Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

They discussed the current epidemiological situation in the country, issues of preparation for the autumn-winter period, as well as holding of parliamentary elections. The Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov noted that as part of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and preparations for the autumn-winter period, the construction and repair of hospitals is underway at an accelerated pace.

The head of Government also announced conducting of raids on compliance with sanitary requirements in public transport, cafes and restaurants. Many entrepreneurs do not follow the established rules.

It was recommended to hold malicious violators responsible up to closure.

The President stressed that there is no guarantee that there would not be a second wave of coronavirus infection. Therefore, Sooronbai Jeenbekov drew attention to completion of construction and reconstruction of hospitals in the regions, equipping new medical institutions, preparing additional beds and providing a stock of medicines.

In the run-up to the parliamentary elections, the head of state stressed the need to ensure proper technical and sanitary readiness of polling stations, to strengthen control over compliance with electoral legislation.

«Noting the importance of stepping up work on support of entrepreneurship, the President urged to intensify work on the digitalization of the activities of state bodies, public services to the population, to intensify the fiscalization of tax procedures,» the statement says.
