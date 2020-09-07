18:20
Bishkek’s budget loses 878 million soms due to pandemic

Bishkek city budget did not receive 878 million soms due to coronavirus pandemic. Mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov announced at a planning meeting in the City Hall.

According to him, the revenues of the city treasury in January-August amounted to 5,139 billion soms with the plan of 6,017.5 billion soms. «Compared to the same period in 2019, the growth rate of actual receipts is 94 percent,» he said.

Aziz Surakmatov turned to the heads of tax inspections and district administrations with a proposal to hold regular meetings and negotiations with businesses to increase profitability.
