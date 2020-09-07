15:18
Kubatbek Boronov: Parties must observe sanitary rules during campaigning

«Parties and voters must strictly observe the established sanitary norms and requirements during the election campaign,» the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov said at a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center.

According to him, the election process fell on the period of the coronavirus infection pandemic. This requires even greater social responsibility from all participants of the process.

«There must be appropriate control. In addition, it is necessary to ensure proper epidemiological surveillance on the territory of Kyrgyzstan on the election day,» the head of Government said.

He also added that by the decision of the Security Council a plan would soon be approved to prevent infection of Kyrgyzstanis, employees of election commissions and other persons involved in the electoral process with coronavirus infection and community-acquired pneumonia during visits to polling stations on the election day.

Issues of construction and equipping of healthcare facilities were also considered during meeting of the republican center.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of high-quality and timely addressing these issues. In addition, instructions were given to step up information work with the population regarding compliance with sanitary rules.
