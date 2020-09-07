29-year-old man killed in traffic accident in Sary-Oi village

Two men suffered in a traffic accident in Sary-Oi village in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. One died at the scene. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

On September 7, the driver of Mercedes-Benz car lost control of the vehicle, it drove off the road and crashed into a concrete fence at about 4.47 am on the 65th kilometer of Balykchi — Ananyevo — Karakol road.

Two men, both born in 1991, suffered in the traffic accident. One died at the scene, the other was taken to Cholpon-Ata hospital. The body of the deceased was handed over to police officers.