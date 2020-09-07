EAEU considers issue of granting observer status to Uzbekistan

The Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) considered the issue of granting Uzbekistan the status of an observer state at the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). Press service of the EEC reports.

The President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has asked the President of Belarus, Chairman of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council Alexander Lukashenko to consider the issue. The EEC stressed that the final decision will be taken by the heads of the Union states.

«In recent years, Uzbekistan has been expanding bilateral cooperation with the EAEU countries. In 2016-2019, the total trade turnover of Uzbekistan with the Union states increased by 60 percent — to $ 8.4 billion. Today, the share of Uzbekistan’s foreign trade with the EAEU is 30 percent, and the volume of agricultural exports exceeds 75 percent,» the EEC notes.