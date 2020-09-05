Elections 2020: OSCE / ODIHR sends observers to Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan hosted a meeting of the Deputy Minister Azizbek Madmarov with the head of the Election Observation Mission of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights Thomas Boserup. The Information Department of the Foreign Ministry reports.

The OSCE / ODIHR mission arrived in Kyrgyzstan to observe the parliamentary elections and plans to send 24 long-term and 350 short-term observers.

The meeting participants discussed issues of organizing the work of international observers. In particular, Thomas Boserup said that, despite the pandemic, the OSCE decided to send its 12th Election Observation Mission to Kyrgyzstan, as the organization «continues to support democratic processes in Kyrgyzstan.»

Azizbek Madmarov said that international observers were invited by Kyrgyzstan to «ensure broad and open monitoring of the elections.»