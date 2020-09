Eight people were killed in a traffic accident on Kazarman — Kara-Talaa highway. Traffic Safety Department of Jalal-Abad region informed 24.kg news agency.

According to preliminary data, the traffic accident occurred at about 9:00 today.

«An Audi car and a Howo truck collided on the road. All passengers and the Audi driver died at the scene. Nobody was injured in the truck,» the traffic police said.

Traffic police officers work at the scene. Details will be announced later.