Alimbek Abdyldaev becomes new Vice Mayor of Bishkek

Alimbek Abdyldaev has been appointed a Vice Mayor of Bishkek in charge of housing and communal services. Press service of the City Hall of the capital reported.

The corresponding order was signed by the head of the City Hall Aziz Surakmatov.

Alimbek Abdyldaev has been working in the City Hall’s office for about 10 years. He was the Chief Engineer of Bishkekteploenergo communal enterprise and later headed it. He was the head of Bishkeksvet municipal enterprise last year.

His predecessor, Mirlan Amanturov, resigned, as he participates in the elections to the Parliament.