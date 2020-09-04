09:35
USD 78.69
EUR 93.10
RUB 1.04
English

Alimbek Abdyldaev becomes new Vice Mayor of Bishkek

Alimbek Abdyldaev has been appointed a Vice Mayor of Bishkek in charge of housing and communal services. Press service of the City Hall of the capital reported.

The corresponding order was signed by the head of the City Hall Aziz Surakmatov.

Alimbek Abdyldaev has been working in the City Hall’s office for about 10 years. He was the Chief Engineer of Bishkekteploenergo communal enterprise and later headed it. He was the head of Bishkeksvet municipal enterprise last year.

His predecessor, Mirlan Amanturov, resigned, as he participates in the elections to the Parliament.
link: https://24.kg/english/164052/
views: 21
Print
Related
Doskul Bekmurzaev appointed new General Director of Severelectro company
New head of Panfilov district of Chui region appointed
Bakhtiyar Akimbaev appointed new head of Tyup district
Son of Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Russia appointed to Bishkek City Hall
Akylbek Osmonaliev appointed First Deputy Chief of Staff of Government
New head of Leninsky District Department of Internal Affairs appointed
New Chairman of Board of Eurasian Development Bank appointed
President of Kyrgyzstan signs decrees appointing members of Government
New First Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Ministers of Kyrgyzstan appointed
President signs decree appointing Kubatbek Boronov as Prime Minister
Popular
Kyrgyz company ready to build Upper Naryn HPP cascade Kyrgyz company ready to build Upper Naryn HPP cascade
Education Ministry has options for return to traditional form of education Education Ministry has options for return to traditional form of education
Russian Embassy publishes list of flights from Kyrgyzstan to Russian cities Russian Embassy publishes list of flights from Kyrgyzstan to Russian cities
Elections: Supporters, opponents of Kyrgyzstan party gather at Supreme Court Elections: Supporters, opponents of Kyrgyzstan party gather at Supreme Court
4 September, Friday
09:28
Alimbek Abdyldaev becomes new Vice Mayor of Bishkek Alimbek Abdyldaev becomes new Vice Mayor of Bishkek
3 September, Thursday
21:03
Ministry of Education to purchase computers for schools of Kyrgyzstan
21:00
Doskul Bekmurzaev appointed new General Director of Severelectro company
20:54
Government of Kyrgyzstan facilitates financing of business entities
20:45
Muftiyat of Kyrgyzstan urges imams not to get involved in elections
20:40
PM: Council of doctors should examine each seriously ill COVID patient