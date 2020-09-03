Government of Kyrgyzstan obliges SRS to promptly report mass registration facts

The Government of Kyrgyzstan obliged employees of the State Registration Service (SRS) to promptly report the facts of mass registration. The Deputy Prime Minister Akram Madumarov announced at a briefing.

According to him, the Cabinet of Ministers made a decision, according to which employees of the SRS are obliged to promptly inform local authorities and the Central Election Commission (CEC) about all facts of mass registration of voters who change their address.

«Many people are changing their place of registration in order to vote based on form No. 2. If more than 10 people are registered in one house, then the staff of the State Registration Service must immediately inform about this,» Akram Madumarov said.

According to him, the number of voters compared to 2015 increased by 667,746 people, amounting to 3,451,486 people.

Machinations with voter lists are punishable by correctional labor up to three years, a fine of up to 260,000 soms or imprisonment for up to two years.