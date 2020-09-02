14:51
Three people including child die after car falls off the cliff in Tash-Kumyr

Car fell off the cliff of about 60 meters high in Tash-Kumyr town. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The driver of Toyota Wish car lost control of the vehicle and fell off the cliff on the 449th kilometer of the Bishkek-Osh highway. Two girls and a nine-year-old boy were killed in the traffic accident. Five men received injuries of varying severity, they were taken to the hospital by an ambulance.

The rescuers who arrived at the scene pulled the victims and the bodies of the dead from the cliff.
link: https://24.kg/english/163829/
views: 99
