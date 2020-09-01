14:26
Tenants of Caravan shopping center hold rally in Bishkek

Tenants of Caravan shopping center hold rally in Bishkek near the building of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

More than 100 people demand to exclude the shopping center from online auction.

According to Elmira Aksamaeva, a representative of the trade union of Сaravan shopping center, they want to remove tenants from their working places, although the State Property Management Fund regularly charges rent for premises.

«Earlier, the Prime Minister asked to exempt people from rent payment. On the contrary, the State Property Management Fund is trying to destroy our work. We were sent a notice to pay our rent for July and vacate our seats on August 15. For two years we have been asked to participate in online auction. We ask to exclude our shopping center from electronic auction,» she said.

Сaravan shopping center has been confiscated from the ex-parliament member and former mayor of Bishkek, Nariman Tyuleev, by a court decision. It was taken into state ownership in 2017. The main income from the lease of retail outlets in the shopping center is received by Mulk state-owned enterprise.

Mulk state enterprise was created for preservation and further use of property confiscated into state ownership and other conflict objects.
