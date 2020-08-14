Anthrax in Kara-Suu: All hospitalized patients discharged

Recall, a total of eight people were hospitalized with suspected anthrax (carbuncular form). Epidemiological investigation found out that nine people took part in the slaughtering and cutting of a cattle carcass. Then the meat was distributed among residents of Taldyk, Toguz-Bulak, Kyzyl-Bairak and Besh-Moinok villages. A total of 285 contact persons have been identified, all of them are taking antibiotics and are under medical supervision.
Quarantine has been introduced in Toguz-Bulak village until August 25. Residents are prohibited from bringing and taking any kind of livestock out of the village, as well as from slaughtering it.