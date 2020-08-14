Anthrax in Kara-Suu: All hospitalized patients discharged

All patients with suspected anthrax have been discharged from the Osh Interregional Combined Hospital. The health organization informed 24.kg news agency.

The diagnosis was laboratorially confirmed only in one patient, while the rest have a negative result.

Recall, a total of eight people were hospitalized with suspected anthrax (carbuncular form). Epidemiological investigation found out that nine people took part in the slaughtering and cutting of a cattle carcass. Then the meat was distributed among residents of Taldyk, Toguz-Bulak, Kyzyl-Bairak and Besh-Moinok villages. A total of 285 contact persons have been identified, all of them are taking antibiotics and are under medical supervision.

Quarantine has been introduced in Toguz-Bulak village until August 25. Residents are prohibited from bringing and taking any kind of livestock out of the village, as well as from slaughtering it.