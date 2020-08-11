Eight people with suspected anthrax hospitalized in Osh city

Eight people have been hospitalized in the Osh Interregional Combined Hospital with suspected anthrax (carbuncular form). Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported with reference to the Republican Center for Quarantinable and Especially Dangerous Infections.

The ministry noted that the diagnosis of one patient has been confirmed by laboratory. «All of them receive appropriate treatment and are under medical supervision. The condition of the patients is satisfactory,» the Ministry of Health said.

Samples were taken from all the patients for laboratory research and handed over to the Anti-Plague Department of Osh region, soil samples have been also taken from the place of slaughter of cattle.

Epidemiological investigation found out that nine people took part in the slaughtering and cutting of cattle carcasses. This happened on July 25. Then the meat was distributed among residents of Taldyk, Toguz-Bulak, Kyzyl-Bairak and Besh-Moinok villages. «A total of 285 contact persons have been identified, all of them are taking antibiotics and are under medical supervision,» the ministry noted.

An operational headquarters for localization and elimination of the anthrax focus has been established in the region. An extraordinary meeting of the regional antiepizootic and antiepidemic commission was held. A sanitary and awareness-rising work is being carried out among the population to prevent the anthrax. Antiepidemic and antiepizootic measures continue.