Eight people hospitalized with suspected anthrax in Suzak district

Eight people were hospitalized with suspected anthrax in Suzak district of Kyrgyzstan. The head of the Department of the Republican Center for Quarantine and Especially Dangerous Infections Kubanychbek Bekturdiev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the diagnosis was laboratory confirmed in four patients. «They are getting treatment. Results of tests of four more patients will be ready tomorrow,» he said.

Kubanychbek Bekturdiev added that 20 contact people have also been identified, they are under medical supervision. «It turned out that they were involved in slaughtering of a sick cow,» he said.

A case of anthrax infection was registered in Aksy district at the beginning of September. Seven people were hospitalized then.

Kubanychbek Bekturdiev added that despite the fact that both cases occurred in Jalal-Abad region, they are not related.