Suspected anthrax in Aksy: Over 40 contacts registered

Two hospitalized with suspected anthrax in Aksy district of Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan tested positive. The head of the Department of the Republican Center for Quarantine and Especially Dangerous Infections Kubanychbek Bekturdiev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the other five have negative results. «Laboratory research is still ongoing, we are waiting. The condition of the patients is satisfactory; all of them are receiving treatment. At least 41 contacts have been identified, including ten people under 14 years old, the rest are adults,» Kubanychbek Bekturdiev said.

It was previously reported that patients have characteristic anthrax carbuncles on their bodies. Meat of the sick animal was distributed to several families, and more than 50 people ate it.