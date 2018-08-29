Health Ministry: All patients with anthrax in Kara-Kuldzha discharged

All patients who were hospitalized in Kara-Kuldzha with anthrax were discharged. The head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health Baktygul Ismailova informed 24.kg news agency.

«After hospitalization of patients, before the end of incubation period (its average duration is 14 days), the doctors visited the neighbors and people who took part in the slaughtering of sick cattle or consumed its meat. In addition, the doctors conducted explanatory work among the population of the district,» she said.

Recall, 12 people were hospitalized with suspected anthrax on August 15 in Kara-Kuldzha. Later, the diagnosis was confirmed.