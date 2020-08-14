13:24
Anthrax in Kara-Suu district: Owner of bull fined

Owner of a bull was fined 5,500 soms, because of whom anthrax spread in Kara-Suu district of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the State Inspectorate for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Safety informed 24.kg news agency.

The carcass of the dead animal was cut into four parts: the meat was distributed among local residents without receiving permission from a veterinarian. Villagers’ houses, belongings and household appliances were disinfected in accordance with sanitary requirements.

Epidemiological investigation found out that nine people participated in slaughtering and cutting the carcass of the animal. The meat was distributed among residents of Taldyk, Toguz-Bulak, Kyzyl-Bairak and Besh-Moinok villages. A total of 285 contact persons were identified. They take antibiotics and are under medical supervision.

All cattle in the village have been vaccinated.
