House with 24 apartments being built for servicemen in Batken region

«The state will continue to support the military, especially those who are guarding our borders,» President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said during a ceremony of laying a capsule at the construction site of a new residential building for border guards in Batken region.

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Raimberdi Duishenbiev informed that the residential building under construction is provided for the servicemen of the military unit 2022 of the State Border Service, performing tasks to protect the state border with Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

The service building will have three floors and 24 apartments. Upon completion of construction, servicemen serving in difficult conditions will be provided with comfortable housing.

The head of state examined the territory of the military unit, and also dined with the border guards.

He noted that the protection of the state border of the country was one of the pillars of its independence, creation of the most comfortable conditions for military service and improving the life of military personnel would always be a priority of the state.