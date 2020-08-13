09:58
USD 77.86
EUR 91.47
RUB 1.06
English

House with 24 apartments being built for servicemen in Batken region

«The state will continue to support the military, especially those who are guarding our borders,» President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said during a ceremony of laying a capsule at the construction site of a new residential building for border guards in Batken region.

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Raimberdi Duishenbiev informed that the residential building under construction is provided for the servicemen of the military unit 2022 of the State Border Service, performing tasks to protect the state border with Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

The service building will have three floors and 24 apartments. Upon completion of construction, servicemen serving in difficult conditions will be provided with comfortable housing.

The head of state examined the territory of the military unit, and also dined with the border guards.

He noted that the protection of the state border of the country was one of the pillars of its independence, creation of the most comfortable conditions for military service and improving the life of military personnel would always be a priority of the state.
link: https://24.kg/english/162373/
views: 42
Print
Related
Contract serviceman beaten in military unit of Scorpion special forces
Criminal case initiated against fake veteran - General Chomoev
Sending of Kyrgyz peacekeepers to Syria possible only with consent of Parliament
Military may get benefits in admission to higher education institutions
Military from Kyrgyzstan may be sent to Syria
Six servicemen died in Kyrgyzstan in 2016
Popular
New algorithms for citizens crossing state border approved in Kyrgyzstan New algorithms for citizens crossing state border approved in Kyrgyzstan
Violinist from Kyrgyzstan wins over Mexico, which became his second home Violinist from Kyrgyzstan wins over Mexico, which became his second home
Another illegal cryptocurrency mining farm revealed in Bishkek Another illegal cryptocurrency mining farm revealed in Bishkek
Eight people with suspected anthrax hospitalized in Osh city Eight people with suspected anthrax hospitalized in Osh city
13 August, Thursday
09:54
Production of personal protective equipment starts in Batken region Production of personal protective equipment starts in B...
09:43
House with 24 apartments being built for servicemen in Batken region
09:37
Museums of Kyrgyzstan receive 94 new exhibits
09:31
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Farmers can always count on state support
12 August, Wednesday
20:09
Staff of Ombudsman’s Institute to monitor elections in Kyrgyzstan
19:53
Tank truck falls into river and catches fire on Bishkek – Osh road
19:43
President Jeenbekov urges to pay special attention to reconstruction of roads
19:33
Apricots processing center, textile factory to open in Batken in December
17:06
New head of Panfilov district of Chui region appointed