Russia to deploy new communication systems in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan

The Defense Ministry of Russia has decided to deploy new communication systems at the 201st military base in Tajikistan and the Kant airbase in Kyrgyzstan. Sources in the ministry told Izvestia that a schedule for the delivery of new communication systems to Russian military bases in Central Asia has already been agreed and approved.

They will make it possible to establish reliable and secure communication and transmission of digital information in the region. In the future, the equipment will make it possible to exchange data even with the most remote regions of Central Asia.

Updating of the 201st base in Tajikistan will be completed by the end of the year. Not only its communications battalion, but also other units and subunits will receive the equipment.

The refurbishment of the Kant airbase is scheduled for 2022.

In addition to the radio stations of the ground units, the equipment, which ensures the exchange of information with aviation, will also be updated.

According to sources, the Russian military in Central Asia will receive command and staff vehicles, satellite and radio relay stations, as well as hardware. The new equipment should ensure transmission of digital data in mountainous areas.
