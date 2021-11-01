Kyrgyzstan to purchase military equipment from Russia

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan — Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev met with the head of Rosoboronexport JSC Alexander Mikheev in Bishkek. Press center of the state committee reported.

The parties discussed the development of military-technical cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

It is known that Kamchybek Tashiev agreed on the purchase a Mi-17V-5 helicopter from Rosoboronexport, as well as on overhaul Mi-8 MTV helicopters and supply of spare parts and repair units for them.

The heads of the State Committee for National Security and Rosoboronexport signed a contract on the purchase by the Kyrgyz side of multifunctional systems with unmanned aerial vehicles Orlan-10E for the needs of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The multifunctional UAV system is unique for aerial reconnaissance. It is equipped with payloads to support combat operations of different groups of troops, conduct special operations, search and rescue operations.

The UAV Orlan-10E system is designed for remote aviation monitoring of ground and water surfaces, object detection day and night in simple and difficult weather conditions, and is also capable of detecting and identifying GSM base stations and cellular communication networks.

The military equipment will be purchased at the expense of budgetary funds.

Earlier, Kamchybek Tashiev said that Kyrgyzstan was going to buy drones from Turkey. According to him, 300 million soms were allocated from the budget for the purchase of 40 units of armored military equipment to strengthen the personnel of the State Border Service of the State Committee for National Security.