Military human rights activist demands resignation of Defense Minister

Military human rights activist Anvar Sartaev held a rally in support of employees of military enlistment offices. He staged the one-man protest at the building of the Ombudsman’s Institute.

«I demand resignation of the Defense Minister Baktybek Bekbolotov for the formal replies that he sends to the appeals of the Ombudsman’s Institute and the Security Council. I also demand resignation of the Chief of the General Staff for complete inaction, dismissal of the head of the Main Organizational and Mobilization Directorate for threats against the employees of the military enlistment offices and the resignation of the head of the military registration and enlistment office of Jalal-Abad city for the same reason — for threats against his subordinates,» Anvar Sartaev told 24.kg news agency.

Earlier, employees of 52 military enlistment offices of the republic appealed to the human rights activist. These are civil specialists who receive salaries ranging from 5,000 to 7,000 soms. According to them, they do not have any benefits and advantages provided by the Labor Code. They are also assigned duties not provided for by law.

According to Anvar Sartaev, the officials threaten to dismiss those who dare to turn to him for help and legal support.