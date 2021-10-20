13:32
USD 84.79
EUR 98.85
RUB 1.19
English

Military human rights activist demands resignation of Defense Minister

Military human rights activist Anvar Sartaev held a rally in support of employees of military enlistment offices. He staged the one-man protest at the building of the Ombudsman’s Institute.

«I demand resignation of the Defense Minister Baktybek Bekbolotov for the formal replies that he sends to the appeals of the Ombudsman’s Institute and the Security Council. I also demand resignation of the Chief of the General Staff for complete inaction, dismissal of the head of the Main Organizational and Mobilization Directorate for threats against the employees of the military enlistment offices and the resignation of the head of the military registration and enlistment office of Jalal-Abad city for the same reason — for threats against his subordinates,» Anvar Sartaev told 24.kg news agency.

Earlier, employees of 52 military enlistment offices of the republic appealed to the human rights activist. These are civil specialists who receive salaries ranging from 5,000 to 7,000 soms. According to them, they do not have any benefits and advantages provided by the Labor Code. They are also assigned duties not provided for by law.

According to Anvar Sartaev, the officials threaten to dismiss those who dare to turn to him for help and legal support.
link: https://24.kg/english/211004/
views: 62
Print
Related
Another rally held on Old Square in Bishkek
Supporters of Kursan Asanov hold rally outside City Court
Kumtor case: Supporters of Temir Sariev hold rally near Bishkek City Court
Kumtor case: Supporters of Temir Sariev hold rally near Bishkek City Court
Rally against Samat Ibraev held at White House in Bishkek
Participants of Batken events hold rally on Old Square
Two rallies held near court building in Bishkek
Supporters of detained ex-deputy hold rally near Pervomaisky District Court
Rally against Vertex Gold Company: Experts invited to field
Protest against gold mining company continues in Terek-Sai
Popular
New National Bank Chairman meets with heads of commercial banks New National Bank Chairman meets with heads of commercial banks
Camera traps in Kan-Achuu nature park capture rare animals Camera traps in Kan-Achuu nature park capture rare animals
New head of State Tax Service appointed in Kyrgyzstan New head of State Tax Service appointed in Kyrgyzstan
Former employee of Defense Ministry of Kyrgyzstan joins EEC Former employee of Defense Ministry of Kyrgyzstan joins EEC
20 October, Wednesday
13:23
First Deputy Director of State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan detained First Deputy Director of State Border Service of Kyrgyz...
13:12
Military human rights activist demands resignation of Defense Minister
12:16
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 241.5 million people globally
12:04
Earthquake hits Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan
11:59
Kyrgyzstanis win six medals at Asian Ashihara Karate Championship