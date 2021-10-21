President of Kyrgyzstan promises to update military equipment in 2022

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov took part in the handover ceremony of military equipment to the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security. Press service of the head of state reported.

At least 40 units of armored military equipment were purchased to strengthen the personnel of the Border Service and the state borders of the country.

The President noted that citizens will be able to sleep peacefully, if the border is protected. «If the border is weak, and the border guards do not have the necessary material and technical support, one cannot speak of stability in the country. The security and stability of each state begins with border protection,» Sadyr Japarov said.

The President stressed that an inventory of equipment has been carried out in the Armed Forces. Everything that is out of order will be updated next spring.

«This is not a preparation for a conflict, but to preserve the security of our country. We never started a conflict with anyone, did not seize other territories with weapons in our hands. This will not happen in the future. But in case of an attempt to seize our territories, the counter-move will be tough,» Sadyr Japarov said.

The head of state added that the logistic and maintenance support of the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Internal Affairs is also being improved.