Over 200 Armed Forces employees of Osh city to get housing this year

More than 200 employees of the Armed Forces of Osh will get housing this year. Press service of the Presidential Executive Office reported with reference to Sadyr Japarov.

According to him, capital construction of houses for the military is underway.

The issue of indexing (increasing) financial security of military personnel is being considered in order it to correspond to the level of today’s prices in Kyrgyzstan.

Participating in the joint command-staff and mobilization exercises Security −2021 and Formation South-2021 Sadyr Japarov also stressed that for sustainable socio-economic development of regions, the authorities pay great attention to development of common approaches together with neighboring countries, partner countries and international organizations on important regional issues.
