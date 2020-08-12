15:40
Bishkek City Hall signs memorandum with Asian Development Bank

The City Hall of Bishkek signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Ministry of Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic on a project of electrification of urban transport. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The financial capacity of the project is estimated at $ 58.9 million. ADB will provide for a credit line of $ 50 million, part of the amount — about $ 15 million — will be provided as a grant.

The main expenses are the purchase of electric buses, construction work and consulting services. As part of the project, consultants hired by ADB will draw up and prepare the technical design specifications for competitive applications for the purchase of electric buses.

The project itself consists of four stages:

  • Modernization of the fleet of buses with zero emissions. Purchase of modern energy efficient battery electric buses, charging infrastructure (substations, electrical installation and construction works), equipment for bus servicing is planned. The electric buses will be universal, accessible for passengers with disabilities (PWD) and the elderly;
  • Modernization of the bus depot infrastructure. All-weather parking spaces for new e-buses will be built in at least one of the city trolleybus depots;
  • Creation of a pilot green mobility corridor for electric buses. Distribution of traffic on separate lanes, modernization of stopping points and more is proposed;
  • Improvement of buses’ work sustainability in Bishkek.

The City Hall added that the reform of the public transport system is one of the strategic priorities outlined by the Mayor of the capital Aziz Surakmatov.
