Akylbek Japarov discusses Kambar-Ata 1 project with ADB Director

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov met with the Country Director of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for Kyrgyzstan Zheng Wu. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The parties discussed joint issues of bilateral cooperation in the fields of energy, transport, healthcare, education, climate change, housing policy and agriculture.

They paid special attention to the implementation of the project on the construction of Kambar-Ata 1 hydroelectric power station, noting it as one of the significant ones not only for the Kyrgyz Republic, but also for the entire Central Asian region.

Akylbek Japarov emphasized that the preliminary cost of the project will be $4.5 billion and an international investment forum is planned to be held to mobilize resources.

The parties also discussed cooperation in the agricultural sector in detail.