Akylbek Japarov discusses Kambar-Ata 1 project with ADB Director

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov met with the Country Director of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for Kyrgyzstan Zheng Wu. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.
The parties discussed joint issues of bilateral cooperation in the fields of energy, transport, healthcare, education, climate change, housing policy and agriculture.
Akylbek Japarov emphasized that the preliminary cost of the project will be $4.5 billion and an international investment forum is planned to be held to mobilize resources.
The parties also discussed cooperation in the agricultural sector in detail.