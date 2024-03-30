13:46
USD 89.47
EUR 96.43
RUB 0.97
English

Akylbek Japarov discusses Kambar-Ata 1 project with ADB Director

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov met with the Country Director of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for Kyrgyzstan Zheng Wu. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The parties discussed joint issues of bilateral cooperation in the fields of energy, transport, healthcare, education, climate change, housing policy and agriculture.

They paid special attention to the implementation of the project on the construction of Kambar-Ata 1 hydroelectric power station, noting it as one of the significant ones not only for the Kyrgyz Republic, but also for the entire Central Asian region.

Akylbek Japarov emphasized that the preliminary cost of the project will be $4.5 billion and an international investment forum is planned to be held to mobilize resources.

The parties also discussed cooperation in the agricultural sector in detail.
link: https://24.kg/english/290327/
views: 40
Print
Related
Asian Development Bank to help Kyrgyzstan develop PPP system
ADB forecasts Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth of 3.8 percent by the end of 2023
Sadyr Japarov meets with Managing Director General of ADB
ADB appoints new Country Director for Kyrgyz Republic
Asian Development Bank presents new partnership strategy with Kyrgyzstan
Akylbek Japarov meets with head of ADB Office in Kyrgyzstan
Health Ministry takes €30 million from ADB to modernize hospitals, laboratories
Kyrgyzstan receives $1.5 billion in loans from ADB for 28 years
ADB: Kyrgyzstan needs more systemic and deeper pension reform
Growing import to Kyrgyzstan is actually re-export of goods to Russia - ADB
Popular
Terrorist attack in Moscow: Another suspect, native of Osh, brought to court Terrorist attack in Moscow: Another suspect, native of Osh, brought to court
Founder of Madina market Tursuntai Salimov released under travel restrictions Founder of Madina market Tursuntai Salimov released under travel restrictions
Terrorist attack in Moscow: Migration Service starts mass check of foreigners Terrorist attack in Moscow: Migration Service starts mass check of foreigners
Sergei Mironov proposes to introduce visa regime with Central Asian countries Sergei Mironov proposes to introduce visa regime with Central Asian countries
30 March, Saturday
13:42
Boxer from Kyrgyzstan wins silver at Oil Countries World Cup Boxer from Kyrgyzstan wins silver at Oil Countries Worl...
13:38
Akylbek Japarov discusses Kambar-Ata 1 project with ADB Director
12:58
Three-hour kindergarten opened in Chui region
12:50
Foreign Minister discusses international security with Diplomatic Academy
10:14
Jalal-Abad Electric Networks Enterprise to build three substations