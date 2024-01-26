15:44
124 new buses delivered to Bishkek

At least 124 new buses arrived in the capital of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the City Hall reported.

The ceremony of handing over new buses to Bishkek Passenger Motor Transport Enterprise was attended by Mayor of Bishkek Aibek Dzhunushaliev, EBRD Director Aiten Rustamova, Deputy Minister of Finance Ruslan Tatikov and Ambassador of Japan to the Kyrgyz Republic Hideki Goda.

«124 new buses running on compressed natural gas, 10.5 meters long, were handed over as part of the Bishkek Buses project of Green Cities 2, Window 2 programme, financed by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. The project is also supported by a grant from the Government of Japan,» the municipality said.

The press service added that the Bishkek Buses project is not only the acquisition of new transport, but also a step towards modernization of the transport system as a whole. Reconstruction of the repair, production and administrative buildings with a gallery is provided. An enterprise resource planning (ERP) system with GPS navigation will be introduced as part of the project, which will increase the efficiency of the municipal bus company.
link: https://24.kg/english/285155/
views: 137
