Repair of Balykchi - Korumdu road: Contractors to pay off debts to workers

Balykchi — Korumdu road reconstruction project is 70 percent completed. The Deputy Minister of Transport and Roads of Kyrgyzstan, Bakyt Berdaliev, announced at a briefing.

According to him, the Ministry of Transport has sent several letters to the contractor, the Chinese company Long Hai. The firm replied that they would pay the debts themselves.

«The Long Hai representatives have not arrived from China yet. The company promises to bring money and pay off the debts,» Bakyt Berdaliev said.

The official added that the construction of Jalal-Abad — Madaniyat highway is almost completed.

Workers participating in the reconstruction of Balykchi — Korumdu road have repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that they are not paid their wages on time.