Azamat Doroev appointed head of Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek

Azamat Doroev has been appointed the head of Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek. Press service of the City Hall reported.

The relevant order was signed by the head of the City Hall Aziz Surakmatov.

Azamat Doroev graduated from the Institute of New Information Technologies of Ishenaly Arabaev Kyrgyz State University in 2011, worked as a computer science teacher at school No. 89, held various positions in municipal structures, including post of a chief of staff at the capital’s district administrations.

Former head of the district Maxim Sitnikov was relieved of his post on July 2 due to health condition.

The Vice Mayor for Social Issues and the Chief of Staff of the Bishkek City Hall were also replaced.