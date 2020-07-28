11:24
Tatyana Kuznetsova leaves post of Vice Mayor of Bishkek

Tatyana Kuznetsova has left the post of Vice Mayor of Bishkek. The City Hall informed 24.kg news agency.

According to her colleagues, Tatyana Kuznetsova made the decision due to poor health condition.

«An ambulance has been called for her directly to the workplace several times in the last few days,» the City Hall said.

The head of the city, Aziz Surakmatov, appointed Adilet Maldybaev to the post of chief of staff of the capital’s City Hall. Previously, he worked as the first deputy head of the Pervomaisky district of the capital.

Recall, the former chief of staff Balbak Tulobaev vacated his chair in connection with his appointment as the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Issyk-Kul region.

Victoria Mozgacheva will become the Vice Mayor of Bishkek instead of Tatyana Kuznetsova. She had previously worked at Bishkekteploenergo.
