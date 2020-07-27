Akylbek Osmonaliev appointed First Deputy Chief of Staff of Government

Akylbek Osmonaliev was appointed the First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The order was signed by the Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov.

By another decree, he was relieved of his post of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Issyk-Kul region.

Balbak Tulobaev became the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region. He headed the office of the Bishkek City Hall.