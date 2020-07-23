European Union supports doctors and children at Bishkek baby orphanage

The European Union has donated personal protective equipment to the Specialized Child and Family Rehabilitation Centre (Bishkek baby orphanage). Press service of the City Hall of the capital reported.

At least 200 disposable gowns, 1,750 medical masks and gloves, 150 liters of antiseptic, 28 sanitizers and 5 non-contact thermometers have been handed over.

The City Hall recalled that the center employs 30 employees, including 2 doctors and 6 nurses. Some of the workers were sent to the City Children’s Clinical Emergency Hospital.

At the moment, 35 children are provided with medical and psychological support at the baby orphanage.