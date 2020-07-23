11:03
USD 76.52
EUR 88.17
RUB 1.08
English

European Union supports doctors and children at Bishkek baby orphanage

The European Union has donated personal protective equipment to the Specialized Child and Family Rehabilitation Centre (Bishkek baby orphanage). Press service of the City Hall of the capital reported.

At least 200 disposable gowns, 1,750 medical masks and gloves, 150 liters of antiseptic, 28 sanitizers and 5 non-contact thermometers have been handed over.

The City Hall recalled that the center employs 30 employees, including 2 doctors and 6 nurses. Some of the workers were sent to the City Children’s Clinical Emergency Hospital.

At the moment, 35 children are provided with medical and psychological support at the baby orphanage.
link: https://24.kg/english/160401/
views: 101
Print
Related
Coronavirus outbreak: How European Union helps Kyrgyzstan
Eduard Auer: EU has proved to be a reliable partner of Kyrgyzstan
Eduard Auer about anniversary of European integration, Brexit, EU and EAEU
EU Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan explains importance of role of NGOs, human rights
EU stands in full solidarity with Kyrgyzstan in face of coronavirus pandemic
EU provides protective equipment, food for Batken and Osh regions
EU to allocate €36 million to support Kyrgyzstan in fight against COVID-19
European Union to consider assistance options for Kyrgyzstan
EU to allocate €230 million to counter coronavirus
EU transfers €5.75 million to Kyrgyzstan to support social protection
Popular
Kyrgyzstan takes 1st place in world with highest number of deaths from COVID-19 Kyrgyzstan takes 1st place in world with highest number of deaths from COVID-19
New school year to most likely start remotely in Kyrgyzstan New school year to most likely start remotely in Kyrgyzstan
Anouk Gohier from France: Orto-Sai bazaar is my favorite place in Bishkek Anouk Gohier from France: Orto-Sai bazaar is my favorite place in Bishkek
Epidemiological situation in regions of Kyrgyzstan aggravates Epidemiological situation in regions of Kyrgyzstan aggravates
23 July, Thursday
10:47
HRW welcomes Kyrgyzstan’s decision to combine statistics on COVID-19 HRW welcomes Kyrgyzstan’s decision to combine statistic...
10:37
Kyrgyz officials tell how students will study in 2020/2021 academic year
10:16
European Union supports doctors and children at Bishkek baby orphanage
09:59
SDMK: Three clerics died during coronavirus pandemic
09:53
Elections 2020: About 10 million soms to be spent on voting abroad
22 July, Wednesday
18:35
Rest of donor funds to be spent on economic recovery of Kyrgyzstan
16:58
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan urges to get ready for second wave of COVID-19
16:49
CMIF allocates additional 104.8 mln soms to Bishkek for purchase of PPE
16:40
Vice Prime Minister Aida Ismailova also decides to listen to volunteers