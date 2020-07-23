Elections 2020: About 10 million soms to be spent on voting abroad

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Kyrgyzstan plans to spend 10 million soms on voting abroad. Ruslan Izrekov, an employee of the press service of the commission told.

Expenses for official travel will amount to 4 million soms, communication services — 500,000, transport — 300,000. Purchase of other goods item contains the sum of 880,000 soms. At least 2,826 million soms will be spent on remuneration of members of the commission. Daily allowance and food will cost 440,000 soms.

At least 42 polling stations will be opened abroad on the election day — October 4.

New polling stations have been opened in the following Russian cities: Irkutsk, Surgut, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk and Yakutsk. Opening of two more polling stations abroad — in Rome and Paris — is pending agreement with the countries of accreditation.

The CEC reminds the parties that the campaign will start on September 4. By August 20, political organizations must hold congresses and draw up lists of candidates for deputies. The lists must be formed in compliance with the quota requirements.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree setting parliamentary elections. They will take place on October 4.