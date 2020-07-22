Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Turkey

At least 341 citizens of Kyrgyzstan have returned to Bishkek from Turkey. Press service of the Foreign Ministry reported.

They arrived by a charter flight of Turkish Airlines on the route Istanbul — Bishkek — Istanbul.

The ministry recalled that Turkey resumed international flights and lifted restrictions on the entry of foreign citizens. Thanks to this flight, Kyrgyzstanis were able to return from the USA, Canada, Brazil, Korea, Czech Republic, Greece, Albania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Slovakia, France, Ukraine, Romania, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Germany, Poland and Ethiopia.