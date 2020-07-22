Construction of Osh - Batken - Isfana - Khujant highway nearing completion

Work on finishing the highway within the project on rehabilitation of sections of the road corridor Osh — Batken — Isfana — Khujand is nearing completion. The Ministry of Transport and Roads of Kyrgyzstan reports.

The total length of the road is about 56 kilometers. The project cost is estimated at $ 54 million. At the same time, within the framework of the project, savings in construction work were detected. Initially, about $ 39.2 million was provided for the construction work, and in fact the contractor was paid a little over $ 30 million.

The saved funds were used to purchase a dynamic weight and dimensional control system for Sosnovka, Kemin, Karatai, Zhan-Aryk, Kok-Tala, Ak-Tilek, Chaldovar and Chon-Kapka checkpoints. The equipment is in proper operation. In addition, due to savings, road equipment has been purchased to manage Bishkek — Osh highway, the Ministry of Transport said.