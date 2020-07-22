10:40
USD 77.28
EUR 88.40
RUB 1.09
English

Construction of Osh - Batken - Isfana - Khujant highway nearing completion

Work on finishing the highway within the project on rehabilitation of sections of the road corridor Osh — Batken — Isfana — Khujand is nearing completion. The Ministry of Transport and Roads of Kyrgyzstan reports.

The total length of the road is about 56 kilometers. The project cost is estimated at $ 54 million. At the same time, within the framework of the project, savings in construction work were detected. Initially, about $ 39.2 million was provided for the construction work, and in fact the contractor was paid a little over $ 30 million.

The saved funds were used to purchase a dynamic weight and dimensional control system for Sosnovka, Kemin, Karatai, Zhan-Aryk, Kok-Tala, Ak-Tilek, Chaldovar and Chon-Kapka checkpoints. The equipment is in proper operation. In addition, due to savings, road equipment has been purchased to manage Bishkek — Osh highway, the Ministry of Transport said.
link: https://24.kg/english/160270/
views: 70
Print
Related
Workers from PRC to arrive in Kyrgyzstan to continue road construction
Road construction. Accounts Chamber reveals violations of 109 million soms
Builders of Osh – Batken - Isfana road complain about Transport Ministry
Financial police: All Cakir Yapi executives put on wanted list
Additional $ 56.6 million required for construction of North-South highway
315 kilometers of roads built at expense of budget in Kyrgyzstan in 2019
Construction of Ak-Sai – Tamdyk road nearing completion
Construction of bridge on Toktonaliev Street almost completed in Bishkek
New technology used in construction of roads in Bishkek
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan inspects Ak-Sai - Tamdyk road in Batken
Popular
1,264 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 25,047 in total 1,264 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 25,047 in total
New school year to most likely start remotely in Kyrgyzstan New school year to most likely start remotely in Kyrgyzstan
Anouk Gohier from France: Orto-Sai bazaar is my favorite place in Bishkek Anouk Gohier from France: Orto-Sai bazaar is my favorite place in Bishkek
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Kyrgyzstan will create stock of medicines Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Kyrgyzstan will create stock of medicines
22 July, Wednesday
10:35
Plane with military doctors of Russian Defense Ministry lands in Kant Plane with military doctors of Russian Defense Ministry...
10:23
Donors approve funding of project on reconstruction of road around Issyk-Kul
10:12
Human rights activists accuse Institute of Ombudsman of double standards
10:06
Construction of Osh - Batken - Isfana - Khujant highway nearing completion
09:58
Kyrgyzstanis return home from St. Petersburg
21 July, Tuesday
18:39
Red Crescent of Kyrgyzstan forms volunteer teams to help citizens
18:16
Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan announces date of Kurman Ait