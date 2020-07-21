16:22
USD 77.54
EUR 88.81
RUB 1.08
English

Kyrgyzstanis win medals at International Mendeleev Chemistry Olympiad

Schoolchildren from Kyrgyzstan won medals at the International Mendeleev Chemistry Olympiad. The Deputy Minister of Education and Science Nadira Dzhusupbekova announced at a briefing today.

According to her, students of the Issyk-Kul lyceum named after Karasaev, Nursultan Sodonbekov and Kubanychbek Kamil, won silver and bronze medals, a student of the Bishkek lyceum named after Aitmatov, Kamil Mambetov, took the third place.

Nadira Dzhusupbekova added that teams from 20 countries participated in the Olympiad. This year it was held online.

The International Mendeleev Olympiad is a competition in chemistry that is held annually among schoolchildren from a number of CIS countries, the Baltic States and Southeast Europe.
link: https://24.kg/english/160214/
views: 58
Print
Related
Students from Kyrgyzstan win 7 medals at International Olympiad
Teachers from Kyrgyzstan win medals at International Creativity Competition
Students from Kyrgyzstan win 2 medals at Iranian Geometry Olympiad
Students from Kyrgyzstan win medals at International Olympiad in Informatics
School student from Kyrgyzstan wins bronze at International Chemistry Olympiad
Kyrgyzstanis successfully participate in Student Surgery Olympiad in Ufa
Kyrgyz schoolchildren win bronze at International Physics Olympiad
Young geologists from Kyrgyzstan - 2nd among CIS at Olympiad in Russia
Kyrgyzstani wins gold at Mind Sports Olympiad
Kyrgyzstani wins 2 medals at International Mind Sports Olympiad
Popular
1,264 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 25,047 in total 1,264 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 25,047 in total
1,682 people diagnosed with community-acquired pneumonia for a day 1,682 people diagnosed with community-acquired pneumonia for a day
New school year to most likely start remotely in Kyrgyzstan New school year to most likely start remotely in Kyrgyzstan
Russian Embassy publishes list of flights from Kyrgyzstan to Russian cities Russian Embassy publishes list of flights from Kyrgyzstan to Russian cities
21 July, Tuesday
16:18
Askar Almaz uulu: President was shocked by what he heard from volunteers Askar Almaz uulu: President was shocked by what he hea...
16:03
Kyrgyzstanis win medals at International Mendeleev Chemistry Olympiad
15:55
First quarter of new school year in Kyrgyzstan to pass online
14:09
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 14.7 million people globally
13:21
At least 188 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Yekaterinburg