Kyrgyzstanis win medals at International Mendeleev Chemistry Olympiad

Schoolchildren from Kyrgyzstan won medals at the International Mendeleev Chemistry Olympiad. The Deputy Minister of Education and Science Nadira Dzhusupbekova announced at a briefing today.

According to her, students of the Issyk-Kul lyceum named after Karasaev, Nursultan Sodonbekov and Kubanychbek Kamil, won silver and bronze medals, a student of the Bishkek lyceum named after Aitmatov, Kamil Mambetov, took the third place.

Nadira Dzhusupbekova added that teams from 20 countries participated in the Olympiad. This year it was held online.

The International Mendeleev Olympiad is a competition in chemistry that is held annually among schoolchildren from a number of CIS countries, the Baltic States and Southeast Europe.