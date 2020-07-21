Medical student from Pakistan helping to save Kyrgyzstanis brutally beaten

The 5th year student of the International Higher School of Medicine Abbas Ali Shah, who worked at a hospital, has been beaten. Reader told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the young doctor with his friends went to the mountains to have a rest and unknown people attacked them. «They tried to calm them down, but it did not work. Kyrgyzstan is already in a very critical state, where every life counts, and they are trying to kill their rescuers instead of creating all the conditions for people who are trying to help us. The attackers must be punished,» the reader writes.

Nose of Abbas Ali Shah was broken and he needs a surgery. The incident took place near Jannat Resort hotel in Koi-Tash village.

Earlier the student turned to 24.kg news agency with a request to help him get a job in a hospital. He is ready to work for free. The next day he was offered a job in a hospital at the school No. 95 in Bishkek.