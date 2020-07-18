EAEU Intergovernmental Council approves plan to combat COVID-19

The Intergovernmental Council of the Eurasian Economic Union adopted a comprehensive plan to combat COVID-19 and other infectious diseases. Website of the Eurasian Economic Commission says.

It is noted that it is planned to exchange information, implement an agreed algorithm for responding to outbreaks of infectious diseases, as well as joint development of recommendations for laboratory research.

In addition, the plan envisions collaborative research to ensure access to quality, safe and effective diagnostics and vaccines, as well as technical means to combat infectious diseases.

«It is planned to conduct joint exercises for specialists from specialized organizations of the EAEU states to practice response measures to outbreaks of known and new infectious diseases, post official information on registered manufacturers of medical devices necessary to combat dangerous infections,» the statement says.

«Implementation of the measures included in the plan will help to strengthen the single potential of the health care system of the EAEU countries, which will be in demand in the Union not only in the fight against COVID-19, but also other infectious diseases. Implementation of joint activities of the comprehensive plan will help prevent possible future epidemics,» the statement says.

The meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council was held yesterday in Minsk.