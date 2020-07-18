12:11
Kubatbek Boronov urges EAEU countries to combine efforts in fight against COVID

The spread of coronavirus infection can be effectively resisted only through the joint efforts of the countries — participants of the integration association. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Kubatbek Boronov, said during a regular meeting of the Intergovernmental Council of the Eurasian Economic Union, which is being held in the city of Minsk (Republic of Belarus).

According to the press service of the head of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, Kubatbek Boronov noted that the spread of coronavirus infection COVID-19 caused a decline in economic activity and a slowdown in economic growth and mutual trade between the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union.

«I believe that in the new conditions it is necessary to use not only all available tools, but also to introduce new approaches to achieve the set goals by removing all barriers, helping business in our countries. It is necessary to make decisions that will provide the population with food, preserve the employment of small and medium-sized businesses, free movement of goods and labor resources in the EAEU internal market,» he said.

Kubatbek Boronov added that the development of the agroindustry and industrialization are priority sectors of the economy for Kyrgyzstan.

The head of government said that Kyrgyzstan is interested in establishing long-term mutually beneficial ties through formation of cooperative production chains within the union and development of import substitution.

The Eurasian Economic Commission must come in and ensure the proper level of interaction between the businesses of our countries.

Kubatbek Boronov

«The current financial institutions of the EAEU should also be involved in this project: the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development and the Eurasian Development Bank. It is important to continue work on discussing the initiative to create a single development institution of the EAEU. At the same time, we propose to prepare a program to improve the efficiency of the Eurasian Development Bank directly with the Eurasian Economic Union,» the Prime Minister stressed.

The head of government noted that it is possible to effectively resist the spread of coronavirus infection only through the joint efforts of the EAEU member states.

«Medical workers more than ever need the support of their colleagues from the countries of the member states of the integration association on epidemiology, clinical findings, diagnostics, prevention of coronavirus infection COVID-19, as well as other infectious diseases,» he said.

Development of recommendations regulating an agreed algorithm for responding to outbreaks of infectious diseases will become an additional tool for supporting each other.

Kubatbek Boronov
