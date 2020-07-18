15:14
At least 168 day patient centers opened in Osh region

At least 168 day patient centers have been opened in Osh region of Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

About 5,650 beds have been prepared in them, 394 medical workers will provide medical care there.

The center noted that there are 67 oxygen concentrators in the day patient facilities.

«Earlier, there were 105 mechanical ventilation devices and 267 oxygen concentrators in the region. Over the last month, 1 ventilator and 200 concentrators have been purchased. Sponsors have donated an ambulance car to Uzgen district,» the republican center said.
