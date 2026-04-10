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President to travel to Osh to inspect construction sites, open social facilities

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will pay a working visit to Osh region today, April 10, the presidential press service reported.

Sadyr Japarov will visit a number of industrial and social facilities, and inspect the implementation of infrastructure projects. These include the construction of educational and medical institutions, road network development, and landscaping.

The president is also scheduled to participate in opening ceremonies of socially significant facilities and the launch of new construction projects aimed at improving the quality of life in the region.
link: https://24.kg/english/369808/
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