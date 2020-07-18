Famous cameraman Murat Aliev passes away in Kyrgyzstan

Eminent culture figure of the Kyrgyz Republic, laureate of the State Prize named after Toktogul, Murat Aliev, suddenly died in Kyrgyzstan at the age of 72 after a serious illness. The Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Murat Aliev was born on December 10, 1948 in Naryn. In 1979, he graduated from VGIK.

He began his labor and creative activity at Kyrgyzfilm film studio in 1966 as an assistant cameraman. His teachers were the famous Kyrgyz cameramen Marlest Turatbekov, Kadyrzhan Kydyraliev and Nurtai Borbiev.