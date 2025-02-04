53-year-old man dies after falling from building under construction in Bishkek

A 53-year-old man died at a construction site in Bishkek. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Oktyabrsky district reported.

The incident occurred on February 1 at a construction site. The man fell from a building under construction and died at the scene from injuries. Law enforcement officers immediately arrived at the scene and established the identity of the deceased. He turned out to be 53-year-old M.T., who worked at this construction site.

The fact was registered in the information log of the Department of Internal Affairs of Oktyabrsky district. A pre-investigation check has been launched. The necessary examinations have been ordered to establish the cause of the builder’s death.