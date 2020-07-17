Another night hospital opened in Bishkek

Another night hospital was opened in Bishkek. Press service of the City Hall reported.

The hospital with 45 beds has been opened at the premises of Saltanat restaurant on 67, Begmatov Street, Kara-Zhigach housing estate.

«Beds, special screens, medical poles have been installed, three oxygen concentrators have been delivered. A mobile pharmacy has been deployed for the convenience of citizens,» the City Hall said.

It noted that the hospital was opened with the support of Talas Zhashtar Yntymagy organization.

The night hospital will operate from 21.00 to 9.00, the other two — at DSK sports complex in the 7th microdistrict and at Consul restaurant at the intersection of Frunze and Orozbekov Streets — from 20.00 to 8.00.