19:25
USD 77.45
EUR 88.24
RUB 1.09
English

Another night hospital opened in Bishkek

Another night hospital was opened in Bishkek. Press service of the City Hall reported.

The hospital with 45 beds has been opened at the premises of Saltanat restaurant on 67, Begmatov Street, Kara-Zhigach housing estate.

«Beds, special screens, medical poles have been installed, three oxygen concentrators have been delivered. A mobile pharmacy has been deployed for the convenience of citizens,» the City Hall said.

It noted that the hospital was opened with the support of Talas Zhashtar Yntymagy organization.

The night hospital will operate from 21.00 to 9.00, the other two — at DSK sports complex in the 7th microdistrict and at Consul restaurant at the intersection of Frunze and Orozbekov Streets — from 20.00 to 8.00.
link: https://24.kg/english/159866/
views: 122
Print
Related
About 41,300 people turn to day patient centers in Bishkek
Working hours of night hospitals changed in Bishkek
Over 31,000 people turn to day patient centers in Bishkek
President promises rehabilitation at Issyk-Kul health resorts to sick doctors
Number of day patient centers in Bishkek increased
Night hospitals to be opened in Bishkek
All hospitals in Kyrgyzstan must stockpile medicines for 3-6 months
Bishkek hospitals to take additional fire safety measures
Popular
Statistics on coronavirus, pneumonia to be combined in Kyrgyzstan Statistics on coronavirus, pneumonia to be combined in Kyrgyzstan
Family of British Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan prepares meals for medical workers Family of British Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan prepares meals for medical workers
488 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 11,117 in total 488 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 11,117 in total
Heads of two schools die for a day in Kyrgyzstan Heads of two schools die for a day in Kyrgyzstan
17 July, Friday
18:11
Leader of SDPK faction at Bishkek City Council gives up his deputy seat Leader of SDPK faction at Bishkek City Council gives up...
17:54
Another night hospital opened in Bishkek
17:42
Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan lacks medical workers, medicines
17:31
Russian Embassy publishes list of flights from Kyrgyzstan to Russian cities
16:59
Mudflows destroy walls of houses in Ala-Buka district